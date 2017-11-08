Ryan Levine- 2nd Annual Kids Film It Festival 11.8.17

Joining Danielle and Hollie today is the Creator of the Kids Film It Festival, Ryan Levine. Ryan is a 14 year old boy that dreamt of finding a way to pair his passion for movies with a philanthropic cause that hit very close to home for his family---Parkinson’s Research. Ryan previews this year’s festival and talks about how he is fulfilling his dream at such a young age!

Event Information:

2nd Annual Kids Film It Festival!

Friday, November 10th

7pm-11pm

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

KidsFilmItFestival.com

