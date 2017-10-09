A great way for parents and their daughters to learn more about a school and figure out if it’s a right fit for your family is by attending the Saint Joseph Academy’s Open House. Vocal Music Teacher Kathleen Cooper, Junior, Jane Roche, and Senior, Jadalise Pachecho are joining Hollie today to speak all about SJA.

Saint Joseph Academy Open House!

Sunday, October 15th

1 – 4 PM

216-251-4868

SJA1890.org

