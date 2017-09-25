Close September is a Major Transition Month 9.25.17 Lakeside Today WKYC 1:07 PM. EDT September 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Lifestyle Expert, Amy Goodman talks with Michael today about transitioning into the new season. Amy has the scoop on making our lives easier, starting with everyday cleaning chores.For More Info: www.BissellMultiReach.com © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem? This is what a Black Friday deal looks like - The Deal Guy Morning weather forecast for September 25, 2017 Roger Waters calls out WKYC after Dance Academy pulls out of concert How To Double Your Wi-Fi Speed - The Deal Guy 11pm weather forecast september 25 2017 How Trump impacted the NFL on Sunday Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions Dead Body in Parma University Hospitals celebrates medical milestone with patients More Stories Opinion: A fascinating, disturbing, incredible… Sep 25, 2017, 8:59 a.m. LeBron James on Donald Trump: 'The people run this… Sep 25, 2017, 1:49 p.m. VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand… Sep 24, 2017, 8:17 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs