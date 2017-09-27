WKYC
Close

Shaw Floor Sale at Floorz 9.27.2017

Lakeside Today 9.27.17

WKYC 2:06 PM. EDT September 27, 2017

In with the new and out with the old floors! James Quinn, Store Manager at Floorz gave Michael tips, samples and all the details on what to expect at the Shaw Floor Sale.

Event Info:
www.YourFloorz.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories