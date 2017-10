Two of Cleveland's shinning stars, Adriana Holst and Christian Thomas, join Michael to discuss Shinning Star CLE 2017. Plus, the finalists show why they're stars in the making with a short, sneak-peak performance.





Event Information:

Shining Star CLE

@ Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square

Sunday, October 22 at 7pm

To Purchase Tickets: ShinningStarCLE.org

