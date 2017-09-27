Special Exhibit that highlights the World of Bioluminescence 9.27.2017

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History has a brand-new exhibit called “Creatures of Light: Nature’s Glowing Mysteries” showcasing amazing organisms that shine through darkness. Michael got to speak with the Collections Manager, Dr. Nicole Gunter about the incredible creatures you don’t want to miss.

Event Info:

Creatures of Light: Nature’s Glowing Mysteries

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Now through January 7, 2018

www.CMNH.org

