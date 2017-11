Cleveland Institute of Art Acting Director Nikki Woods previews the institute's new Cuban art exhibition with Cuban artist Yasniel Valdes.

Event Information:

The Art of Exchange: "Contemporary Cuban Art in Cleveland"

Opening Reception is Tonight, November 2

6-8PM

@Cleveland Institute of Art's Reinberger Gallery

11610 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland

