The Champions of Magic 10.23.17

Joining Hollie today are five world class magicians, The Champions of Magic. The Champions of Magic are UK’s largest touring magic show and features five of the world’s finest magicians who are coming to Cleveland this December. The Champions of Magic are here to talk all about their upcoming show!
Event Info:
Champions of Magic
December 27th-30th at Playhouse Square
PlayhouseSquare.org
Or to check out more on these guys & the show, visit their website: ChampionsOfMagic.CO.UK
