The First Tee of Cleveland's Grit, Gratitude, and YOU Breakfast 10.23.17

The First Tee of Cleveland’s Grit, Gratitude and You Breakfast is coming up and Executive Director, Pat LoPresti and Former Cleveland Indians Player & Founder, Andre Thornton join Hollie to talk about this great event! The First Tee of Cleveland impacts, influences, and inspires Northeast Ohio youth ages 6 to 18 by empowering them to build strong character assets using life skills, core values, and healthy habits, all through the game of golf!

Event Info:

Grit, Gratitude & You Breakfast

Tuesday, November 7th

@ Music Box Supper Club

