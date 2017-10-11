UCP of Greater Cleveland and National Disability Employment Awareness Month 10.11.17

This month is National Disability Employment Awareness month. Trish Otter, President and CEO of United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland, talks to Hollie about their organization and all about their upcoming events this month! UCP of Greater Cleveland has been a nonprofit leader in Cleveland’s disability community since 1950.
Event info:
UCP of Greater Cleveland Presents:
“Puttin’ on the Ritz, A Celebration of Old Hollywood”
Saturday, October 14th
At International Cleveland
For more info:
United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland
216-791-8363
UCPCleveland.org
Follow them on Facebook & Instagram: ucpcleveland
Twitter: @ ucpcleveland
