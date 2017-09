Michael and Hollie got to sit down with Chair of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Joanne Ellwood and Director of Business Development at Maplewood Senior Living, Stacie Feiock about why it is so important to end Alzheimer’s and how you can get involved in their walk next month!

Event Info:

24/7 Helpline 800-272-3900

www.Alz.org/walk

