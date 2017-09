Claudine Grunenwald-Kirscher asked for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park Trail Guide for her 45th birthday, which was all she needed to begin her goal of hiking the entire park. Now she hopes to empower women and encourage others to nurture themselves and make themselves a priority.

Event Info:

Women in the Wild

Friday, October 6 - Sunday, October 8

