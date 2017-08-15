WKYC
August 15, 2017

Loosely inspired by the real life of star Marlon Wayans (In Living Color, Scary Movie), this update to the classic family comedy centers on a loving (but immature) father committed to co-parenting his two kids with his very-together ex-wife. While his misguided fatherly advice, unstoppable larger-than-life personality and unpredictable Internet superstardom might get in the way sometimes, for Marlon, family really always does come first – even if he’s the biggest kid of all.
 

