Michael Phelps is reportedly going to race a shark

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 09: Michael Phelps of the United States competes during the men's 200m butterfly final of swimming on August 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Dmitriy Korotaev /Kommersant via Getty Images) (Photo: Kommersant Photo, 2016 Kommersant Photo)

What do you do when you have 28 Olympic medals, 23 of which are gold?

You race a shark, apparently.

According to For The Win, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps has plans to race a shark as part of Discovery Channel's annual Shark Week.

Here's Discovery Channel's news release on the event, which reportedly airs July 23, according to For The Win:

"They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on! Produced by Peacock Productions."

Phelps swam his fifth Olympics last summer in Rio, during which he won five gold medals and one silver.

