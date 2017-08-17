MTV's Catfish is making a stop in Cleveland

(Photo: Mike Pont/ Getty Images)

Catfish: lure (someone) into a relationship by means of a fictional online persona.

We've had Superheroes, American Ninja Warriors, and countless other big names invade the city of Cleveland, but never Catfish....Unitl now!

That's right, MTV's Catfish announced on social media Monday that Cleveland would be its next stop.

The show, hosted by Nev Schulma and Max Joseph, is based on the 2010 film Catfish.

The hit show has been highlighting both the trials and triumphs of online dating since 2012.

Locals responded to the news in a various ways.

Some were seeking help from the investigative duo...

I need your help finding out if my gf of 5 years is really who she says she is. Please help @lizzietaggg — Brian Roote (@Brian_Roote) August 17, 2017

This guy took a jab at one a local athlete..

@KyrieIrving wasn't who we thought he was. — Scotty Michael (@McGavin723) August 17, 2017

Others were just interested in the drama that might unfold..

That's my city! Let's see how messed up this episode gets — Meags🌻PCD / 12 DAYS (@inspireAmeezy) August 17, 2017

And this guy was genuinely concerned...

But what does that mean for Cleveland?

Well, we'll just have to wait and see.

Until then use your reverse Google image search, and ask to Skype, Face time, Tango, and any other form of video chatting if you can't meet in person.

Unless, you want to be the star of the next episode.

© 2017 WKYC-TV