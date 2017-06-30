NBC'S ‘Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacualr' Adds J. Lo, Sherly Crow and Charlie Puth in 2017

NEW YORK – June 27, 2017 – Award-winning artists Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow and Charlie Puth join the annual star-filled Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks® Spectacular airing Tuesday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) with an hour-long encore presentation at 10 p.m. on NBC. Previously announced acts include Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley and Hailee Steinfeld. Akbar Gbajabiamila, Matt Iseman and Kristine Leahy from the Emmy-nominated “American Ninja Warrior” are set to host the Independence Day broadcast.

The 41st annual Macy’s 4th of July firework display over the East River will feature an incredible pyrotechnic spectacle, igniting the skyline with more than 60,000 shells launched from five barges positioned in midtown Manhattan. It will be the country’s largest firework display in over a decade and promises to be a must-see show from coast to coast. The awe-inspiring light show will be accompanied by the West Point Band and Glee Club and their awe-inspiring musical tribute, “ANTHEM,” featuring vocalists Heather Headley, Craig Campbell, Jamie Barton & the USO Troupe of Metropolitan New York.

Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning actress, film and television producer, singer, dancer, author, fashion designer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. A global icon, she has established herself in both the film and music industries in a career spanning four decades. With record sales in excess of $70 million and a cumulative film gross of over $2 billion, she has been named Forbes' world’s most powerful celebrity and People Magazine’s most beautiful woman in the world. Lopez is currently working on season three of her hit television series on NBC, “Shades of Blue,” serving as a judge on NBC’s new dance competition show “World of Dance,” and her record-breaking Las Vegas show, “All I Have,” at the AXIS Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. She is also currently recording her new Spanish-language album set for release this summer. Lopez is one of the most influential female artist-performers in history and the ultimate triple threat.

A nine-time Grammy Award recipient, Sheryl Crow is an American music icon. Her previous eight studio albums have sold over 35 million copies worldwide, and she’s broken the Platinum barrier with five of her albums. Her most recent, “Be Myself,” represents a return visit to her rock ’n’ roll roots as well as her ongoing commitment to emotional honesty in her lyrics. She recently partnered with entertainment and lifestyle retailer HSN for the exclusive debut of her first ever lyric inspired fashion line, “Sheryl Crow,” this past April.

Charlie Puth is an Atlantic recording international pop superstar and multi-Grammy nominee. Recently named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” ranking, Puth premiered his first single, “Attention,” in April in anticipation of his forthcoming sophomore album. His 2016 debut album “Nine Track Mine” was RIAA certified platinum and made a remarkable chart debut upon its January 2016 release. The album arrived at #5 on Billboard’s “Top Current Albums chart” and was fueled by the 2x RIAA platinum certified top 40 smashes, “One Call Away” and “Marvin Gaye (Feat. Meghan Trainor),” as well as the platinum certified “We Don’t Talk Anymore (Feat. Selena Gomez).” His North American tour as special guest to Shawn Mendes’ “Illuminate World Tour” begins July 6 in Portland, Ore.

The “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular” telecast is a production of Universal Television in association with Macy’s. It is produced by Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman serving as executive producer. Bill Bracken is a co-executive producer.

Lachman’s credits include a variety of NBC specials, including the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” and “NBC’s 90th Anniversary Special” in addition to “Michael Bublé’s Christmas Special” for five holiday seasons.

