Netflix in July: Everything coming and going

July is a good month for nostalgia on Netflix.

Among the titles coming to the streaming service next month are Titanic, Free Willy, The Mighty Ducks, E.T., The Land Before Time and Police Academy. There's also newer fare, like the Star Wars film Rogue One, Oscar-nominated Lion and Sundance favorites To The Bone and The Incredible Jessica James.

Of course, Netflix is debuting original content, too: Relationship comedy show Friends From College, series of half-hour specials The Standups and Jason Bateman-starring Ozark all premiere in July are among the offerings.

Here's the complete list of new and expiring titles (and here's a look at what's new for June):

Available 7/1/17

Titanic

The Originals: Season 4

Free Willy

Disney's The Mighty Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1

El Barco: Season 1

The Truth Is in the Stars

Deep Water: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Liar's Dice

Offspring: Season 6

Boat Trip

Mixed Signals

Delicatessen

Caramel

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle II

Unriddle

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Spice Up: Season 1

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Emma

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Last Night

Out of Thin Air

Witnesses: Season 2

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

The Land Before Time

Dad

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Here Alone

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives

Police Academy

Available 7/2/17

El Chema: Season 1

Available 7/3/17

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

Available 7/4/17

The Standups: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 7/5/17

iZombie: Season 3

Available 7/6/17

Speech & Debate

The Void

Butter

Available 7/7/17

Castlevania: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 2--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

Available 7/8/17

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

Available 7/9/17

Lion

Available 7/11/17

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

Available 7/14/17

Friends From College: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

To the Bone--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chasing Coral--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 7/15/17

Rake: Season 4

West Coast Customs: Season 4

Available 7/17/17

Uncertain Glory

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

A Cowgirl's Story

Available 7/18/17

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Available 7/20/17

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B

Available 7/21/17

Ozark: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: Season 2--NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/lastchanceu

The Worst Witch: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 7/22/17

Railroad Tigers

Available 7/24/17

Victor

Avail. 7/25/17

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Munroe Island

Available 7/28/17

The Incredible Jessica James--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 7/31/17

After The Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4 -- Date TBD

And here are the titles on the way out:

Leaving 7/1/17

Blazing Saddles

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

Flicka 2

9/11: Stories in Fragments

Secrets: The Sphinx

Batman

Working Girl

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

An Unmarried Woman

Hello, Dolly!

MacGyver: Seasons 1 - 7

Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 - 5

Futurama: Season 6

Day of the Kamikaze

Mystery Files: Hitler

Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci

Nazi Temple of Doom

The Hunt for Bin Laden

The Incredible Bionic Man

History in HD: The Last Bomb

Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Shuttle Discovery's Last Mission

Titanic's Final Mystery

Samurai Headhunters

America's Secret D-Day Disaster

Black Wings

Blondie's New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Death Beach

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

American Pie Presents: Beta House

Hugo

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

While You Were Sleeping

Kate & Leopold

El Dorado

Leaving 7/3/17

The Last Samurai

Two Weeks Notice

Leaving 7/6/17

Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 - 2

Leaving 7/11/17

Opposite Field

Leaving 7/12/17

Sleeping Beauty

Adventures of Pepper and Paula

In the Basement

Leaving 7/13/17

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Leaving 7/15/17

Lessons for a Kiss

All That Glitters

