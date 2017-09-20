Netflix in October: 'Stranger Things' returns, Finch's 'Mindhunter' debuts

Netflix is about to get Stranger.

Just ahead of Halloween, the highly-anticipated Stranger Things 2 is coming to the streaming service on Oct. 27. But before that, there are plenty of other titles creeping in: For example, David Fincher's new Netflix series Mindhunter arrives this month.

A few other highlights include comedies Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, Miss Congeniality, I Love You, Man and Patton Oswalt's stand-up special.

Below is a partial list Netflix's October titles; we'll update this story as soon as we get the full list.

Available 10/1/17

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

I Love You, Man (2009)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

Available 10/3/17

Cult Of Chucky (2017)

Available 10/4/17

Raw (2016)

Available 10/5/17

Schitt's Creek: Season 3

Available 10/6/17

Suburra: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 10/11/17

Donnie Darko (2001)

Available 10/13/17

MINDHUNTER: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Babysitter – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 10/17/17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 10/20/17

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Available 10/24/17

The Mist: Season 1 (2017)

Available 10/25/17

The Hateful Eight (2015)

Available 10/27/17

Stranger Things 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 10/31/17

Retribution: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

