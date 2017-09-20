Netflix in October: 'Stranger Things' returns, Finch's 'Mindhunter' debuts

Netflix is about to get Stranger.
Just ahead of Halloween, the highly-anticipated Stranger Things 2 is coming to the streaming service on Oct. 27. But before that, there are plenty of other titles creeping in: For example, David Fincher's new Netflix series Mindhunter arrives this month.
A few other highlights include comedies Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, Miss Congeniality, I Love You, Man and Patton Oswalt's stand-up special.
Below is a partial list Netflix's October titles; we'll update this story as soon as we get the full list.
Available 10/1/17
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)
I Love You, Man (2009)
Miss Congeniality (2000)
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)
Available 10/3/17
Cult Of Chucky (2017)
Available 10/4/17
Raw (2016)
Available 10/5/17
Schitt's Creek: Season 3
Available 10/6/17
Suburra: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 10/11/17
Donnie Darko (2001)
Available 10/13/17
MINDHUNTER: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
The Babysitter – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 10/17/17
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 10/20/17
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Available 10/24/17
The Mist: Season 1 (2017)
Available 10/25/17
The Hateful Eight (2015)
Available 10/27/17
Stranger Things 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 10/31/17
Retribution: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
