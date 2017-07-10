News 5 Cleveland anchor, former WKYC anchor Leon Bibb announces retirement

CLEVELAND - Former WKYC anchor and current News 5 Cleveland anchor Leon Bibb announced his plans to retire Monday.

Anchor Lee Jordan also announced plans to retire.

Bibb spent time in Toledo and Columbus as a reporter, becoming Ohio's first African-American primetime anchor as WCMH in 1976. In 1979, Bibb joined WKYC, where he anchored the evening news until joining WEWS in 1995.

According to Cleveland Scene, Bibb's last day will be during the first week of August. Jordan will depart ahead of him, with her last day being July 28.

