Ousted Fox News host Eric Bolling's son dies at 19

The 19-year-old son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling died Friday night, hours after his father parted ways with the network over sexual harassment allegations.

The cause of Eric Chase Bolling's death was not immediately available.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Eric Bolling said he and wife "are devastated by the loss."

"Details still unclear," he wrote. "Thoughts, prayers appreciated."

"We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling's son," Fox News officials said in a statement Saturday. "Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family."

Bolling lived in Boulder and attended the University of Colorado there, according to his Facebook page. The cause of his death still was under investigation Saturday, Boulder Police Sgt. Nick Smetzer told USA TODAY.

On Friday, Fox News confirmed that it had ousted the elder Bolling and canceled his show, The Specialists, after an investigation into a Huffington Post report that he had sent lewd text messages to three female colleagues.

