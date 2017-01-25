POWERLESS: The first comedy from DC Comics premieres Thurs 2/2

POWERLESS -- Season: Pilot -- Pictured: (l-r) Christina Kirk as Jackie, Danny Pudi as Teddy, Vanessa Hudgens as Emily, Alan Tudyk as Del Ron Funches as Ron — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2016 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

In the first comedy series set in the universe of DC Comics, Vanessa Hudgens plays Emily, a spunky young insurance adjuster specializing in regular-people coverage against damage caused by the crime-fighting superheroes. But it’s when she stands up to one of these larger-than-life figures (after an epic battle messes with her commute) that she accidentally becomes a cult “hero” in her own right… even if it’s just to her group of lovably quirky coworkers. Now, while she navigates her normal, everyday life against an explosive backdrop, Emily might just discover that being a hero doesn’t always require superpowers.



Powerless premieres THIS THURSDAY, Feb. 2 at 8:30 pm

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved