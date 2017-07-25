A visit from City Dogs Cleveland, finding common ground: Tuesday's Donovan Live! recap

(Photo: WKYC)

We began Tuesday's Donovan Live! with an update on President Trump's rally in Youngstown, plus other headlines with Chris Tye on '77 Seconds at 7.' We also learned about a great program in Lorain County, Operation Open Heart, and Jasmine Monroe previews an event in Cuyahoga County called 'Common Ground,' which hopes to bring the community together for forward-looking conversations.

Last week on WKYC, we told the story about the Cleveland City Kennel being overloaded with dogs who needed adoption. Things went extremely well over the weekend, and Chief Ed Jamison of Cleveland Animal Control joined Jimmy to say thanks, along with Samantha Petkac, who adopted Phoenix, a pitbull mix. Betsy Kling also updated us on the weather.

Behind the scenes with Chief Jamison and CITY DOGS alum Phoenix and her family on @3DonovanLive. Stay tuned for the full story! pic.twitter.com/z5gITtjSFp — City Dogs Cleveland (@CityDogsCLE) July 26, 2017

Talking about furry friends, Tuesday was also time for another edition of 'Talented Pets in the CLE,' as we spotlighted Baxter, a 'spoiled cat' made obvious by his love of playing on an iPad. Thanks to Fern for sending in that clip.

In honor of the President's visit to Northeast Ohio, part of the 'Donovan Live Postgame Show' with Jimmy and Dave "Dino" DeNatale was devoted to talking about encounters with our nation's chief executives. Have either of the guys ever met a U.S. President? And talking about chief executives, Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert is set to speak to the media on Wednesday. What can we expect to hear about the state of the Wine and Gold?

