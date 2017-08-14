American Ninja Warrior watch party, openings in CLE charter schools: Donovan Live! recap

(Photo: WKYC)

There were plenty of headlines on '77 Seconds at 7' for Chris Tye to deliver to start Monday's Donovan Live. We also spotlighted the violence in Charlottesville over the weekend. Dorsena Drakeford was live outside of Cleveland's City Hall where local clergy leaders were holding a prayer vigil. Also, Brandon Simmons reported on how Cleveland's top charter schools are still looking for students.

The eyes of the nation are on Cleveland this evening for the American Ninja Warrior finals that were taped back in May. Our Carly Flynn Morgan checked in with Jimmy from the official watch party as she caught up with some of the contestants who will be featured in the broadcast.

Jimmy, Chris, and Betsy Kling checked what was trending for Monday's '3-on-3': a man who turned his sadness into a neighborhood of happiness, the silence of Big Ben, and an unusual drive-thru customer. Betsy also had a look at our weather forecast.

And Jimmy had a lot of thoughts on what we saw from the Browns in their preseason opening win over the Saints. Plus we get a first look at the Cavaliers 2016-17 regular season schedule as Dave "Dino" DeNatale joins Jimmy for the Donovan Live Postgame Show on WKYC's Facebook Live.

© 2017 WKYC-TV