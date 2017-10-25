WKYC
Close

Another milestone for LeBron James and getting ready for London: Donovan Live postgame show

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 9:24 PM. EDT October 25, 2017

CLEVELAND - Yet another record has fallen to 'The King.'

As the Cavaliers tipped off Wednesday night's game in Brooklyn, LeBron James passed former teammate Zydrunas Ilgauskas for most games played in team history. 

My colleague Ben Axelrod noted in his piece about the milestone that LeBron holds 12 significant franchise records: 

  • Minutes played
  • Field goals made
  • Field goals attempted
  • 3-point field goals made
  • 3-point field goals attempted
  • Free throws made
  • Free throws attempted
  • Defensive rebounds
  • Assists
  • Steals
  • Turnovers
  • Points scored

So with that in mind, I talked with Jim Donovan about LeBron's incredible legacy on the Donovan Live Postgame Show on Wednesday.  One of the things we both found remarkable is how James has been able to keep his competitive fires burning all these years. 

We also looked ahead to Jimmy's trip to London with the Browns as they take on the Vikings this Sunday. What has been his experience with long flights and time changes in the past? Plus, Jimmy remembers the last time he and the Browns visited jolly old England. 

Watch the Donovan Live Postgame Show below: 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

LeBron James passes Zydrunas Ilgauskas for most games played in Cleveland Cavaliers history

WKYC

Cleveland Browns unveil new soccer-inspired logo for trip to London

WKYC

Hue Jackson not yet ruling out Myles Garrett for Cleveland Browns' London game

WKYC

Hue Jackson doesn't feel like he's coaching for his job as coach of Cleveland Browns

WKYC

Cleveland Browns to start DeShone Kizer against Minnesota Vikings

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories