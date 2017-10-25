Another milestone for LeBron James and getting ready for London: Donovan Live postgame show

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Yet another record has fallen to 'The King.'

As the Cavaliers tipped off Wednesday night's game in Brooklyn, LeBron James passed former teammate Zydrunas Ilgauskas for most games played in team history.

My colleague Ben Axelrod noted in his piece about the milestone that LeBron holds 12 significant franchise records:

Minutes played

Field goals made

Field goals attempted

3-point field goals made

3-point field goals attempted

Free throws made

Free throws attempted

Defensive rebounds

Assists

Steals

Turnovers

Points scored

So with that in mind, I talked with Jim Donovan about LeBron's incredible legacy on the Donovan Live Postgame Show on Wednesday. One of the things we both found remarkable is how James has been able to keep his competitive fires burning all these years.

