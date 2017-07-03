Jim Donovan returns to Donovan Live: Ask Jimmy!

WKYC's Jimmy Donovan (Photo: WKYC)

He loves horses, Cleveland sports (especially the Browns), trying out the newest grub in Northeast Ohio and meeting new people.

We, of course, are talking about none other than WKYC's own Jim Donovan.

Since he can't meet everyone, we're giving you the chance to ask Jimmy anything. Send us any question you've ever had for him, WKYC, or Cleveland in general, and we'll see if he can answer it tonight on Donovan Live!

Send it to the show's email Donovanlive@wkyc.com or share it on social media with the hashtag "3DonovanLive" on in the comments on our Facebook page.

See you tonight at 7!

© 2017 WKYC-TV