Camp Bow Wow visits, your opinion on Walmart's latest move: Tuesday's Donovan Live recap

Tuesday's Donovan Live! began with Chris Tye's reporting of the day's top stories on '77 Seconds at 7.' We also took a look at Walmart's latest pilot program, allowing those with food stamps to order groceries online. Dave "Dino" DeNatale checked in with your reaction on social media. Jimmy was also joined in studio by Maddii and Shyranda from Camp Bow Wow, along with a couple of furry friends. This weekend, Camp Bow Wow will present its #GiveAFetch program at Lincoln Park in Tremont. Adoptable dogs will be available plus a chance to win a free year of Camp services.

All day Tuesday, WKYC teamed up with Q 104 radio for our 'Northeast Ohio Cares' drive as we collected supplies for hurricane relief in Texas and Florida. Jimmy checked with Eric Sever for an update on NEO Cares.

Jimmy, Chris, and Dawn Kendrick discussed the most dangerous celebrities to search for online, a local cat caper you won't believe, and baseball making a comeback at a local college that gave it to boot a few years ago on Tuesday's edition of '3-on-3.' Michael Estime checked in on our weather forecast as well.

Jimmy and Dino were back together for the Donovan Live! Postgame Show on WKYC's Facebook Live. The guys talked about the legacy of John Webster, the longtime Cleveland radio personality who passed away at the age of 74.

