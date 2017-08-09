Cell phone discounts for seniors, local dad gets shot at a major: Wednesday's Donovan Live! recap

Happy Hump-day everyone!

Jimmy was off to prepare for Thursday's Cleveland Brown's pre-season game; Chris Tye was here in his absence.

On Wednesday's Donovan Live! , we began with a look at Today's top headlines. Controversy surrounds the end of a court battle involving Cleveland mayoral candidate Eric Brewer, one man has been arrested and another remains on the loose in the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old boy, and LeBron James does Carpool Karaoke, all that and more on '77 seconds at 7.'

In addition to the headlines,one local grandma had the best reaction ever to Yan Gomes' walk-off Tuesday night, a new virtual reality arcade is opening this week in Summit County, and Matt Granite, as always has ways for you to save, this time it's your phone.

From a major cable company getting dragged into court over so called fake fees to cell phone fees going down for some senior citizens. Danielle Serino in here with One For the Money.





We continue with our See the Possible Music Spotlight Series. Meet Joe LaPaglia, a local special education teacher who gives his rendition of what it means to see the possible. Take a listen.





Chris, Betsy, and Danielle sit-down to discuss what's trending on tonight's three-on-three; the most Frankie Lindor jersey to ever exist, watching eyes at WalMart, and your go-to snack when you watch the eclipse.





Golf's final major event of the season tees off Thursday, the PGA Championship. For one local pro it's a chance of a lifetime, WKYC's Pat Chiesa has the story.

