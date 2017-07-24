Chief Wahoo controversy, Jimmy's Take on Kyrie Irving future: Monday's Donovan Live recap

(Photo: WKYC)

Monday's Donovan Live! got started with Chris Tye's look at the day's top stories on '77 Seconds at 7.' In addition, Chris and Jimmy discuss the decision made by Topps trading cards to cease showing the Cleveland Indians "Chief Wahoo" logo on Tribe baseball cards going forward. We also presented our "Monday Motivation," where 'Saving the day' took on a whole new meaning at San Diego's Comic Con.

From cheating spouses getting money for a data breach...to the end of land line phones in Ohio. Danielle joined Jimmy for another edition of 'One For the Money.'

Our trending stories on Monday included the first look at a thriller shot right here in Cleveland, a rancid rescue, and a new way to make sure you don't forget your work I-D. Jimmy, Chris, and Betsy Kling had the lowdown on '3-on-3,' plus Betsy lets us know how long this cool down will be going on as she had our weather forecast.

Reports surfaced at the end of Monday's Donovan Live! that the Cavaliers had come to terms with free agent Derrick Rose on a one-year contract. Jimmy has thoughts on Rose, plus the impending end of the Kyrie Irving era with the Cavs in his latest 'Jimmy's Take.'

Jimmy had more to say on the Irving-LeBron soap opera when he sat down with Dave "Dino" DeNatale for the 'Donovan Live Postgame Show' on Facebook Live.

