CLE Browns game preview, movie being filmed in town seeks extras:Thursday's Dononvan Live! recap

It's Friday eve, an today's Donovan Live! is jam-packed.

We begin as Jimmy gives a dose of the action, live from FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns prepare to take on the New Orleans Saints in their first pre-season game.

Chris Tye gives us the run down of latest headlines and Andrew Hornasky provides and update the acquittal of Joshua Gaspar, the man accused of killing State Trooper Kenneth Velez.

Danielle continues testing products. Last week it was micro-blading, today it's the Moto Z2 Force by Motorola.





Lights, Camera, Action!

Movie Extras are being sought for a movie being filmed right here in Cleveland, highlighting the best places in our part of the state.

It's called "My Summer in Ohio."

The director, Mike Dobbins and lead actress Bridget Mabry discuss the film and how you can join in the fun.

If you are interested in being an extra, email them at mysummerinohio@gmail.com.





Two weeks ago our Carly Flynn Morgan profiled E'Javien Franklin, a rapper from Lorain making quite the name for himself at a young age.

After a little persuasion from Betsy,Franklin he reached out and joins Chris and Betsy in the studios.

Betsy with the help of E'Javien gives us the weather forecast.





