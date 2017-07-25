Coming together as a community and the president's visit: Tonight on Donovan Live!

(Photo: WKYC)

The president comes to town, and the town comes together. It's a night of cooperation tonight on Donovan Live!

We'll start the show with a live look, as President Donald Trump speaks in Youngstown. He's calling his visit "Rally in the Valley", and plans to speak on veteran affairs a the Covelli Center.

Last week WKYC told you about the desperate need for adoptions at the Cleveland City Kennel, and since then, they've seen almost 100 adoptions!

Tonight at 7, you'll meet one of the dogs in this video who has a new home.

Plus, it's another story of coming together...with a focus on people. Our Jasmine Monroe will show Jimmy how one local organization is asking for peace and participation in Public Square this weekend.

See you at 7!

