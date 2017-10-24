Donovan Live on the road: VR Rage offers new fun and games experience

PARMA - Virtual reality and games. They were practically made for each other.
Now in Parma, a classic idea has come together with the high tech present. Our Jasmine Monroe headed to VR Rage on Tuesday night's Donovan Live for an up-close look at a new virtual reality arcade gaming experience.
VR Rage allows you to get inside the game. From action to fantasy, you can immerse yourself in a breathtaking, 3-dimensional world.
With VR bays for up to 8 players, this is ideal for parties and a unique, exciting night out with friends. You can also relax and refuel between games in their VR lounge with a delicious appetizer menu and selection of craft beers.
Sounds like fun to us. Check out Jasmine's experience in the player above!
