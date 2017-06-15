Duct tape madness, LeBron back on social media: Thursday's Donovan Live! recap

Jimmy returned to the show on Thursday, and we started things off with Chris Tye and '77 Seconds at 7.' Plus, 'The Deal Guy' Matt Granite checked in with 'Ways to Save' on an item that can help make the moving process a lot easier for you!

Jimmy, Betsy Kling, and Matt Wintz were joined by Ashley Luke, one of the people behind this weekend's 14th Annual Avon Heritage Duct Tape Festival. It's an event that draws in national attention and is a whole lot of fun for the entire family. The festival is Friday through Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in Avon. Admission is free.

The King has returned, the Wallendas are at it again, and a car dealership has some choice words for a Michigan panhandler. Those were your trending stories on Thursday's edition of '3-on-3' with Jimmy, Chris, Betsy, and Matt. We also checked the weather forecast as you make your plans for the weekend.

Finally, we continued our "Talented Pets of CLE" with a high-flying feline. Meet Ivy from Twinsburg.

