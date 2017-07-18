From a $1,400 iPhone to a national wedding dress company coming to the rescue of jilted brides.

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Every year around this time, you hear stories of brides jilted by catering halls, photographers or dress companies which just close down. But you don't often hear this: competition coming to the rescue.

After national chain Alfred Angelo Bridal suddenly closed its doors, David's Bridal is the knight in shining armor, so to speak, for brides out of a dress.

The company's offering a discount to anyone who purchased a wedding or bridesmaid dress from Alfred Angelo but didn't get it. Thirty percent off wedding dresses, twenty percent off bridesmaids. Plus, it’s waiving rush fees on alterations.

Also helping bride’s walk down the aisle, locally owned "Say Yes to Her Dress" in Mentor. It’s offering up to 50% off dresses.

For both companies, all you have to do is show your Alfred Angelo receipt.

Apple’s releasing the iPhone 8 in September, in honor of the company's 10th anniversary. But here’s the real news: It’s reportedly priced between $1,200 - $1,400. Word is it will have a brighter, more colorful screen, a bigger, thinner body, a better camera, better graphics and stronger computing power. And here's what shocking: when USA Today polled people on whether they would buy it, half of them said yes!



The good news though is that here in Ohio, some of us may be able to afford it because our money goes further here than it does in other states.



The Tax Foundation showed the real value in money for each state. It says $100 here will buy you more than $112 dollars worth of goods. Compare that to Washington D.C where a C note is worth only $85. The state where you'll get the biggest bang for your buck is Mississippi where you’ll get $115 worth for your Benjamin's.

