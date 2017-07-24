From cheating spouses getting money for a data breach to the end of landline phones in Ohio

(Photo: WKYC)



Leaving Landlines Behind

Do you remember stretching out that long, landline chord so you could go somewhere private and talk to your high school crush?

Well, hold onto those memories because 20 states are hanging up their relationships with landlines for good...including Ohio.

State legislatures have given AT&T the OK to end landline service so it can focus and invest more in wireless or internet-based phone networks. So far, more than 50 percent of households in the U.S. have already ditched them for cellphones.

Having a land line might have kept this next group out of trouble, but at least they're getting money out of it.

$11 Million Hack

Ashley Madison, ya know the cheating website, has agreed to pay more than $11 million dollars after a customer’s information was stolen in a data breach two years ago.

The hacker threatened to reveal people's names if the site wasn't shut down. That’s’ when the company admitted to the breach. Customers could get anywhere from 19 to $2,000. But here's the rub...

A. Finding these people because many used fake names and addresses.

B. Who do you think is going to come forward and admit they were on this site? Slim chance.

Lawyers asked the judge on the case to let their clients use fake names. He said no.

Now, one way people catch cheating partners is finding lipstick on their collar. But, consumer reports says don't use these next laundry brands to get it out.

Bad Detergent

Sometimes Consumer Reports' calls out brands that do really bad in tests. That's the case for seven detergents the company says you should simply pour down the drain:

Xtra ScentSations, Trader Joe's Liquid Laundry Detergent (both of which consumer reports says cleaned only slightly better than regular water), Woolite Everyday, Home Solv 2X, Xtra Plus OxiClean, Sun Triple Clean. Arm & Hammer Toss 'N Done Ultra Power Paks were the lowest scoring of the pods/packs tested.

The ones rated best were Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release and Persil ProClean Power-Liquid 2-in-1.

And that's One For the Money.

Remember to please submit any ideas for stories or questions you may have, to my One For the Money FB page or Twitter Account.

Facebook: OneForTheMoneyWKYC

Twitter: @One4TheMoney3

© 2017 WKYC-TV