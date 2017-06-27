From free coffee at Starbucks this weekend to a fireworks recall that could ruin your 4th of July.

(Photo: WKYC)

Starbucks Steals & Deals

Before we get to the free deal, I discovered a little issue with Starbucks’ mobile app service.

I was getting my coffee, as I do every morning, and on the counter next to me were all the mobile orders lined up. I see a guy come in, look at the coffees. pick one up and just walk out. I asked the Barista if they have a problem with people coming in and stealing the drinks.

The Barista didn't want to call it “stealing”, instead they said people sometimes "mistakenly" walk out with drinks that aren't theirs. About 6 times a day! And the Barista said this happens at other locations. So that's a lot of beans if you will.

I called the company and asked what it’s doing about this and they sent this very PC statement: “Our partners (employees) hand off beverages to customers by name, and from time to time customers may mistakenly take a beverage that may not be what they ordered. We believe this is a limited occurrence and don’t have reason to believe this is widespread. If a customer’s beverage is taken by mistake – or if a customer accidentally receives a beverage that is not what they ordered – they should let our baristas know and their beverage will be remade.

Meantime Starbucks is celebrating the arrival of summer by offering a special deal on iced espressos. Buy a Grande iced expresso and get a second one free. The deal runs through Sunday July 2nd and is available 2-5 pm.

Fireworks Recall



And just as that celebration ends...the ones leading up to the 4th of July begin.

But be careful if you're buying them in Ohio. I'm not saying that because of the 4 people who were killed and the 11,000 injured across the country last year according to the Consumer Products Safety Commission. It's because there's been a big ‘ole recall. 36,000 TNT Red, White and Blue Smoke fireworks can explode unexpectedly after being lit. They were sold at Target and Walmart…among other retailers, and in some other states. Here’s a link to the fireworks affected and how to get a refund.

You can also get more information here from the CPSC on how to keep you and your family safe around fireworks.

Weed Killer Getting Whacked



Now this is one product some scientists say you need to just stay away from completely. It’s Roundup. The state of California just ruled that one of its main chemicals causes cancer. And now they have to put a warning label on the product.

I contacted the company that manufactures the product and they issued the following statement:

“Glyphosate is not carcinogenic, and the listing of glyphosate under Prop 65 is unwarranted on the basis of science and the law. California's sole reason for listing glyphosate under Prop 65 is the fatally flawed classification by IARC, which ignored crucial scientific data that undermines its conclusion. OEHHA's decision to list glyphosate is contrary to its own scientific assessment, which determined that glyphosate is not carcinogenic, as well as the conclusions of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), and every regulatory body in the world that has studied glyphosate. This is not the final step in the process, and it has no bearing on the merits of the case. We will continue to aggressively challenge this improper decision.” Scott Partridge, VP Strategy, Monsanto

Information on Glyphosate, the ingredient in question, and California’s ruling.

