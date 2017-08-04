From good news for guys (or gals) planning to propose, to bad news if you own a Honda

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - There's some good news and some bad news for you on Friday's edition of 'One for the Money.'

Hot Wheels

The National Insurance Crime Bureau identified the 10 most-stolen vehicles for last year. Honda Accords and Civics from 1997 and 1998 are at the top of the list, with nearly one hundred thousand thefts combined. They're followed by the 2004 Chevy Pickup. Apparently thieves like older vehicles without built-in anti-theft systems.





Rings without Bling

Now diamonds are supposed to be a girl's best friend, but millennials are busting that myth. A survey from TheCashlorette.com shows that the majority of people between the ages of 27 and 36 are only willing to spend one month's salary on an engagement ring. Three months used to be the standard. But they will spend money on the wedding reception, with the average cost…$35,000.

Say Yes to the Dress

But imagine your special day is approaching and you’re missing the most important thing…besides your spouse that is. I'm talking your wedding dress.

Last month we told you about Alfred Angelo Bridal stores filing for bankruptcy. They originally said they would work to fulfill orders. Now they're saying, if you haven't received your dress…you won't. But women are taking to twitter with the hashtag #AlfredAngelo and former brides are coming to the rescue offering to loan them their dresses.



