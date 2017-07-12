From several hundred more stores closing their doors, to Papa John's opening its doors to Facebook

(Photo: WKYC)

Brick and Mortar Free Fall

It’s a downward spiral for brick and mortar stores…not good for someone like you who doesn’t online shop. And very bad for our economy.

Just after announcing that 20 Sears stores were closing last week. Wednesday we hear another 8 are shutting its doors as well as 35 Kmarts, several here in Ohio. Here is the list of Ohio stores:

Sears Store Closures:

7875 Johnnycake Ridge Road

Mentor, OH

6950 W 130th Street

Middleburg Heights, OH

3408 W Central Avenue

Toledo, OH

K-Mart Store Closures:

601 Woodman Drive

Dayton, OH

12501 Rockside Road

Garfield Heights, OH

1801 W Alexis Road

Toledo, OH

And on the heels of those closings, Gymboree announced it plans to close 350 stores, which includes their two other brands Crazy 8 and Janie and Jack. The company filed for bankruptcy in June. Here is the list of Ohio stores set to shut down:

Janie and Jack Store Closures:

Easton Town Center

4039 The Strand East

Columbus, OH

Gymboree Store Closures:

Tri County Mall

11700 Princeton Pike,

#B-209

Cincinnati, OH

Dayton Mall

2700 Miamisberg Centerville Rd,

#336

Dayton, OH

River Valley Mall

1635 River Valley Mall,

#313

Lancaster, OH

Legacy Village

24681 Cedar Road

Lyndhurst, OH

Richland Mall

2176 Richland Mall,

C4 & C4A

Mansfield, OH



Great Lakes Mall

7850 Mentor Ave,

#290

Mentor, OH

Great Northern Mall

806 Great Northern Mall

North Olmsted, OH



Shops on Lane Ave

1623 W. Lane Ave

Upper Arlington, OH

Southern Park Mall

7401 Market St,

#709

Youngstown, OH

Colony Square Mall

3575 Maple Ave,

#506

Zanesville, OH

Tanger Outlets - Jeffersonville

8305 Factory Shops Blvd.

Jeffersonville, OH

Crazy 8 Store Closures:

Great Northern Mall

4954 Great Northern Mall

North Olmsted, OH

SouthPark Mall

252 Southpark Center

Strongsville, OH

Eastgate Mall

4601 Eastgate Blvd.,

Suite #645

Cincinnati, OH

Bridgewater Falls

3373 Princeton Road,

Suite #133

Hamilton, OH

Lima Mall

2400 Elida Road,

Room #434

Lima, OH



Verizon Data Breach

Verizon is trying to calm customers who may be worried about their identity being stolen. Data on as many as 14 million of its users was readily available to download after one of its vendors left them on an unsecured Amazon server.

Verizon says the only person able to access the data aside from the company and the vendor is a researcher who told them about the problem. And no customer information was lost or stolen.

But the company still apologized.

Pie on the Fly

Facebook users can now instantly order a Papa John’s pizza right from the Facebook App.

Papa John’s national Facebook page features a “start order” button. Customers who order from there get 25 percent off regular menu prices by entering promo code: FBIX.



