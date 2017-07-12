WKYC
From several hundred more stores closing their doors, to Papa John's opening its doors to Facebook

One for the Money: Sears/KMart closings, unique pizza ordering

WKYC 9:30 PM. EDT July 12, 2017

Brick and Mortar Free Fall

It’s a downward spiral for brick and mortar stores…not good for someone like you who doesn’t online shop. And very bad for our economy.

Just after announcing that 20 Sears stores were closing last week. Wednesday we hear another 8 are shutting its doors as well as 35 Kmarts, several here in Ohio. Here is the list of Ohio stores:

Sears Store Closures:

7875 Johnnycake Ridge Road
Mentor, OH

6950 W 130th Street
Middleburg Heights, OH

3408 W Central Avenue
Toledo, OH

K-Mart Store Closures:

601 Woodman Drive
Dayton, OH

12501 Rockside Road
Garfield Heights, OH

1801 W Alexis Road
Toledo, OH

And on the heels of those closings, Gymboree announced it plans to close 350 stores, which includes their two other brands Crazy 8 and Janie and Jack. The company filed for bankruptcy in June. Here is the list of Ohio stores set to shut down:

Janie and Jack Store Closures:

Easton Town Center
4039 The Strand East
Columbus, OH

 

Gymboree Store Closures:

Tri County Mall 
11700 Princeton Pike, 
#B-209 
Cincinnati, OH

Dayton Mall 
2700 Miamisberg Centerville Rd, 
#336 
Dayton, OH

River Valley Mall 
1635 River Valley Mall, 
#313 
Lancaster, OH 

Legacy Village 
24681 Cedar Road 
Lyndhurst, OH 

Richland Mall 
2176 Richland Mall, 
C4 & C4A 
Mansfield, OH 

Great Lakes Mall 
7850 Mentor Ave, 
#290 
Mentor, OH

Great Northern Mall 
806 Great Northern Mall 
North Olmsted, OH 

Shops on Lane Ave 
1623 W. Lane Ave 
Upper Arlington, OH 

Southern Park Mall 
7401 Market St, 
#709 
Youngstown, OH 

Colony Square Mall 
3575 Maple Ave, 
#506 
Zanesville, OH

Tanger Outlets - Jeffersonville
8305 Factory Shops Blvd. 
Jeffersonville, OH 

 

Crazy 8 Store Closures:

Great Northern Mall
4954 Great Northern Mall
North Olmsted, OH

SouthPark Mall
252 Southpark Center
Strongsville, OH

Eastgate Mall
4601 Eastgate Blvd.,
Suite #645
Cincinnati, OH

Bridgewater Falls
3373 Princeton Road,
Suite #133
Hamilton, OH

Lima Mall
2400 Elida Road,
Room #434
Lima, OH


Verizon Data Breach

Verizon is trying to calm customers who may be worried about their identity being stolen. Data on as many as 14 million of its users was readily available to download after one of its vendors left them on an unsecured Amazon server.

Verizon says the only person able to access the data aside from the company and the vendor is a researcher who told them about the problem. And no customer information was lost or stolen.

But the company still apologized.

 

Pie on the Fly

Facebook users can now instantly order a Papa John’s pizza right from the Facebook App.
Papa John’s national Facebook page features a “start order” button. Customers who order from there get 25 percent off regular menu prices by entering promo code: FBIX.
 

And that’s One For the Money.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


