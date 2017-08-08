From the best airline to an announcement by Disney that will change the way you watch TV.

(Photo: USA TODAY)

Disney Dumps Netflix

Disney is kicking Netflix to the curb, launching its own TV streaming service. In fact it's pulling all of its movies from Netflix by 2019.

Disney is also launching its own ESPN video streaming service early next year. It offers 10 thousand sporting events each year including content from MLB, NHL, MLS, College Sports, including tennis' grand slam events.

First Class Flying

The one thing better than see those sporting events on a small screen, is seeing them in person.

And if you need to travel to get there…say Aloha.

Hawaiian Airlines was ranked the best airline in the Department of Transportation’s annual report of 12 carriers.

The report looked at on-time arrival, mishandled baggage, and how often they bump passengers from their flights.

Virgin America and Jet Blue were at the bottom of the list.

No way! Rose’?

No matter which airlines you fly, you’re likely to be offered an adult beverage. And these days, more and more people are choosing Rose’ wine.

The largest wine and spirits store in NYC says sales are up 60 percent over the past year. That’s more than Prosecco, Cabernet, Pinot Grigio and Chardonnay according to Nielsen research.

And here's what's so funny. A lot of people view Rose’ as “mom” wine. But in the 14th century, as Rose’ made its way around the world, it was the wine favored by nobility.

