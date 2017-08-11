From who gets stuck with debt after death to Consumer Reports warning against some Microsoft Devices

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Here's Danielle Serino's check on the top consumer headlines in Friday's 'One for the Money.'

Computer Glitch

Getting Consumer Reports to recommend a product is a big deal. Losing that “recommended” status...an even bigger deal. And the company is now warning consumers from buying Microsoft Surface Laptops and Tablets.

Results from their annual survey showed that 25-percent of Microsoft Surface Computers will break within two years. And when they say "break", they mean something will happen that keeps the computer from working the way the owner expects.

Microsoft responded saying that surface devices have been extensively tested for performance and reliability.

But that didn't stop Consumer Reports from adding it couldn't currently recommend any other Microsoft laptops or tablets, including the latest Surface Pro model that was introduced in June.

The devices that are no longer recommended by Consumer Reports:

Surface Laptop (128GB and 256GB versions) and Surface Book (128GB and 512GB versions). The decision by Consumer Reports applies to models with detachable keyboards as well as those with more traditional clamshell designs.

Fees-A-Palooza

Now I always say when you make bug purchases like computers, use a credit not debit card because you have better protections. But I've got a couple of cards you might not want to take out of your wallet. That's because they charge fee after fee after fee.

A new Credit Cards dot com survey of 100 popular cards shows the average credit card charges six fees; everything from late payment and balance transfer fees to over limit and foreign transaction fees

The biggest offender...First Premier Credit Card with 12 possible fees. Just behind them are the Secured BankAmericard with 11, Blue Sky and Hilton Honors from Amex both had 10, as well as Key Bank's Rewards card.

The most fee-friendly credit card? The Pentagon Federal Credit Union Promise Visa with just one. And there are several Capital One cards with just two possible fees.

Click here for the full survey.



Debt and Dying

Now the more credit cards you have and use...the more likely you are to have debt. And as morbid as this question is, did you ever wonder who is responsible for that debt when the card holder dies?

It was the story many of you told me wanted to know more about. And the answer is....it depends on who signed for the account.

If you are a joint card holder or you co-signed on the card, get ready to pay off the bill. The card companies will hold you responsible.

If the person who died was the sole cardholder, the debt goes with them...unless you live in a Community Property State which we don't.

You're also in the clear if you were just an "authorized user" on the account. Typically the survivor is not responsible but check those card terms carefully.

Now a lot of people on Facebook and Twitter told me they wanted to hear more about IHOP and Applebee's restaurants closing. I didn't forget about you. I posted it on both of my One For The Money social media accounts.

And that's One For The Money.



© 2017 WKYC-TV