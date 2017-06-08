GV Art + Design present Jim Donovan an 'Ultimate' portrait

(Photo: GV Art + Apparel)

CLEVELAND - During a visit to the WKYC Channel 3 studios for Donovan Live!, the great people at GV Art + Design had a surprise for our Jim Donovan.

George and Greg Vlosich were guests on the show to talk about their success story as a small business seeing the possible in our area. From t-shirts, to paintings, Etch-a-sketch, and much more.

During our 3-on-3 segment, George presented Jimmy with this 'Ultimate' portrait:





As Jimmy joked, "I've been in Cleveland for 32 years and finally got a picture for a shirt. I've made it!"

