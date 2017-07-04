Happy 4th of July: Tuesday's Donovan Live! recap

(Photo: WKYC)

On Tuesday's holiday edition of Donovan Live! Jimmy is off and Chris Tye is filling in. We began with today's top stories on 77 seconds at 7, Jasmine Monroe was live with a look at just how much Edgewater Park has changed recently, plus some locals are show casing their skills on a Food network show. And Betsy delivers a wonderful weather forecast from the sold out Tribe game.





Edgewater Park was packed Tuesday evening for the 4th of July. However, the park hasn't always had the best track record among locals. Jasmine Monroe was live with people's opinions on the park's recent transformation.





Tuesday night, two local chefs will compete on '"Chopped." Jessica Johnson and Greg Beckman sit down with Jimmy and discuss the show and if is really as stressful as it looks.





Danielle Serino has a warning about fidget spinners, online shopping tips, and what you need to do to get free Chick-fil-a on Tuesday's One for the Money!

Betsy Kling rounds out the show from outside Progressive Field with a look at your Firework forecast and the week ahead.





Last, but certainly not least we have our talented pets in Cleveland segment. We introduce you to Petey who has a knack for balancing things. Submit your talented pets by tweeting @3DonovanLive or emailing them at Donovanlive@wkyc.com

