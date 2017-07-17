Happy Birthday to Jimmy, Explore the Mentor Salt Cave: Monday's Donovan Live recap

(Photo: WKYC)

We began a new week of Donovan Live! with Chris Tye checking in with Jimmy for '77 Seconds at 7,' a look at the day's top news stories. Dawn Kendrick checked in live from the State Theater at Playhouse Square for the red carpet preview of the Alternative Press Music Awards. Also, we meet a Kentucky man adding some color to his life for some 'Monday Motivation.'

At the beginning of the month, Amy Wojciechowski opened the "Mentor Salt Cave" in Mentor and she joined Jimmy to explain what this latest health craze is, and she took us on a virtual tour of the store.

Garth Brooks gave more than a concert over the weekend, Disney is getting rid of the old to make room for the new, and our Cleveland Cavaliers are getting awards for something other than basketball. Those were the topics that Jimmy, Chris, and Betsy Kling weighed in on during Monday's '3-on-3.' The gang also celebrated Jimmy's birthday and Betsy had a look at our weather forecast.

Many of you wrote in to Jimmy on social media to wish him a Happy Birthday. Dave "Dino" DeNatale joined the birthday boy and read some of your greetings during the 'Donovan Live Postgame Show' on Facebook Live. The guys also discussed LeBron James' reported concern about the Cavs' lack of off-season activity and what will it take for the Indians to turn things around?

