Harnessing the possible, remembering Larry Doby, and more: Wednesday's Donovan Live recap

Wednesday's Donovan Live! featured Chris Tye updating the day's top stories in '77 seconds at 7,' also Jimmy checked in with Dawn Kendrick live from Harness Cycle in Ohio City. They are a cycling studio that is a perfect formula of sweat, strength, reflection and recovery.

The Deal Guy, Matt Granite, cautions against buying some items that will make you pay almost double in his latest, 'Ways to Save.' Danielle Serino then stopped by for 'One for the Money,' as she told us about everything from CVS trying to get shoppers to clean up their act, to finding the cleanest restroom on your next road trip.

A painter with an incredible talent, a place you can get your late night ice cream fix in Northeast Ohio, and the newest member of the Harlem Globetrotters. Those were the trending topics for Jimmy, Chris, and Danielle in Wednesday's '3-on-3.' Betsy Kling then checked in from Progressive Field for a look at the weather forecast.

We closed with our "On this Day in Cleveland" segment, as Jimmy marked the 70th anniversary of the Cleveland Indians signing Larry Doby, making him the first African-American player in the American League.

Jimmy and Dave "Dino" DeNatale opened up the mailbag and answered some of your questions during Wednesday's Donovan Live! postgame show on Facebook Live and YouTube.

