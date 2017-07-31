It's the latest sensation in semi-permanent makeup. But does Microblading make the cut?

(Photo: Danielle Serino, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - We’re trying something new on One For The Money: product testing. Because whether it's "As Seen on TV" products or the latest technology, the question we always have is: Does it work?

For Monday we asked: Does Microblading Make the Cut?

Did you ever look at your eyebrows and say...the arch should be a little higher, or you plucked too much and you've gotta fill it in? Well a lot of women have. So what do they do? Struggle to draw them in with a pencil. And if you're in a rush...your eyebrows could end up looking like a Picasso painting. That’s why I offered myself up as a guinea pig.

I can believe I went on camera without make-up. But oh these things we do for beauty.

"It's called Microblading. Little individual hair strokes go in between your natural brow hairs to make it look as though your brows are thicker than what they used to be," described Jill Gunton, Managing Esthetician at The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic.

It starts with measuring and marking to make sure your brows go in the right place.

"You want to transition from this part of brow to rooftop to out here that's how a brow naturally goes," said Jill.

It's not permanent like tattooing; it lasts up to three years depending on your skin type. But it's more natural looking because of the equipment they use.

"This is a hand tool versus a power tool. So a hand tool let's me sort of skim along the surface of the skin, with a power tool it goes down deeper and it sort of disperses the color on a lower space," she continued.

The whole process takes about 2 hours, and while not painful per se, I wouldn't exactly call it pleasant; hence, the back massagers and stress ball.

"It's either this ball or a lot of 4 letter words," I said.

But the results after the first visit...worth every penny. After the two week touch up, it's one of my best beauty investments. Well, at least after I put on some makeup.

"They look really nice. I can't believe I have eyebrows."

The costs vary widely, from $200-400, but so does the experience levels of the practitioners. While the place where you get it done has to be licensed by the Board of Health, there is no uniform training for the people doing the procedure.

Jill has more than a dozen years experience doing permanent makeup and attended an additional four days of training, 8-10 hours a day, to add microblading to her skill set.

And experience is what you want because someone's cutting into your skin, and you're risking infection if they don't know what they're doing or don’t take proper safety precautions.

