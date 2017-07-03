Jimmy's Back! Betsy's Back! Check out Margaritaville: Monday's Donovan Live! recap

(Photo: WKYC)

Jimmy is back from vacation to start a new week of Donovan Live! Betsy is also back from vacation and took a look at our holiday weather outlook. We also had the day's top stories on '77 Seconds at 7,' plus Jeff Reidel presents a great Monday Motivation, as a thousand people came together to help protect Lake Erie. And under the category of you have to see it to believe it, a couple in Nevada were married in greenhouse filled with marijuana plants after the state legalized the drug for recreational sale over the weekend.

Monday marked the 'soft opening' for Margaritaville, the latest addition to the East Bank of the Flats. General Manager Joe Jalsevac joined Jimmy to give us a virtual tour of the restaurant.

Jimmy, Betsy, and Dave "Dino" DeNatale explored Monday's trending topics in '3-on-3,' as the Indians take over of the All-Star game, there's a new flavor of Twinkie to try, and the prep for the annual hot dog eating contest is underway. Betsy also had the forecast to help you make your 4th of July plans.

And finally, Chauncey Billups has turned down the chance to run the Cavaliers' front office. What does that mean for the Wine and Gold in the long run? Watch 'Jimmy's Take.'

Jimmy and Dino had more to say on the state of the Cavs' offseason, plus the Indians, and more during Monday's Donovan Live! postgame show on Facebook Live.

