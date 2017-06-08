Lakewood eats and an 'Ultimate' gift for Jimmy: Thursday's Donovan Live! recap

From why authorities needed to exhume the coffin of an 8-year old Ohio boy. to some very inventive Cavs fans on "the day after" game three, Chris Tye had it in '77 seconds at 7' to lead off Thursday's Donovan Live!

Remember when Katie Couric came to town and chatted with Jimmy? We're getting our first look at her series 'Cities Rising' with 'Cleveland Rocks - No Mistake About It'

One of the reasons Cleveland has become what it is, is the small business boom. That's thanks in large part to the people who see the possible in our city. People like George and Greg Vlosich who run GV Art + Design in Lakewood. The guys brought over some of the work they've created, from t-shirts, to Etch-a-Sketches, and paintings.

The Taste of Lakewood is coming this Sunday! Julie Wang-Warren and Eric Williams stopped by to preview the event and some of the great food you can expect to taste.

Would you ever sleep outside, in the middle of the nowhere, but have a private butler? How about the wedding of your dreams..on a waterslide. Jimmy, Chris, and George Vlosich discussed in Thursday's 3-on-3 trending segment. George also had an 'ultimate surprise' for Jimmy!

Betsy Kling couldn't be with the guys for 3-on-3 because she was live at Edgewater. Here's her forecast as you start making your plans for the weekend.

What now for the Cavaliers as they trail Golden State 0-3 in the NBA Finals? Check out Jimmy's Take.

Jimmy and Dave "Dino" DeNatale continued their discussion about where the Cavs go from here during the Donovan Live! postgame show. Jimmy ponders what if the Cavs had hung on to Andrew Wiggins instead of trading for Kevin Love. And Dino wonders if big changes are coming to the Cavs front office.

