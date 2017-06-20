Latest on the Cavs, a new name for our consumer segment, and more: Donovan Live! recap

Chris Tye held the fort down for Jimmy for Tuesday's Donovan Live!

We began with new developments in the case of Tierra Bryant, as Carly Flynn Morgan reported on an arrest that's been made. Chris updated the rest of the day's top stories in '77 Seconds at 7.' Also, Danielle Serino's consumer segment on the show has a new name: 'One for the Money.'

The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing an uncertain future after the team parted ways with General Manager David Griffin on Monday. WKYC Channel 3 Sports Anchor Dave Chudowsky was joined on-set by The Athletic's Jason Lloyd for thoughts on who will be taking over the front office and more.

An extra-sweet treat at Burger King, an accidental donation to an Ohio Goodwill, and a local rockstar hitting the big stage! Those were our trending stories on Tuesday's 3-on-3 with Chris, Danielle, and Michael Estime. Michael then took a look at our weather forecast.

And in our latest "Talented Pets of the CLE," meet Copper, who can dodge past the defense and score touchdowns!

© 2017 WKYC-TV