Local actor has family reunion, Jimmy's Take on Browns: Thursday's Donovan Live recap

(Photo: WKYC)

Donovan Live! began on Thursday with an update on the tragic accident at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus. Chris Tye had the day's other top headlines in '77 Seconds at 7.' Also, Carly Flynn Morgan checked in from Willoughby, where a part of town that was once thought to be 'haunted' has embraced that legend with a new winery, 'Spirits of Willoughby.'

It's a reunion 45 years in the making. Mike Holley, a Hollywood actor, was born and adopted in Akron in 1972. This week, he met his birth parents for the first time. Mike, his birth parents, and Traci Onders from the Adoption Network joined Jimmy to talk about the special moment.

You know the saying: When one door closes, another door opens? That, plus a very cute cat video, summed up Thursday's trending stories with Jimmy, Chris, and Betsy Kling in '3-on-3.' Betsy also had a look at our weather forecast as we look towards the weekend.

Thursday marked the first day of training camp for the Cleveland Browns. Jimmy was out in Berea and shared some of his observations.

In the 'Donovan Live Postgame Show,' Jimmy and Dave "Dino" DeNatale talked Browns training camp 'legends,' plus the anticipation of seeing Myles Garrett and Joe Thomas lock up one-on-one in practice soon.

© 2017 WKYC-TV