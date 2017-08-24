Local boxer looking for the title, dogs up for adoption: Thursday's Donovan Live! recap

(Photo: WKYC)

We began Thursday's Donovan Live! with Chris Tye joining Jimmy for the day's top stories on '77 Seconds at 7.' Carly Flynn Morgan checked in from Parma, where the school board was set to hold a meeting to discuss next steps as they continue to face financial issues. Danielle Serino stopped by for 'One For The Money,' as she reported on spyware being found in Android phones, plus tips for what not to use your credit card for. And Jimmy also talked with Antonio Nieves, a banker by day, but a boxer by night. Nieves will meet Naoya Inoue for the WBO World Super Flyweight title next month.

This weekend, the Lake County Humane Society will be holding it's 'Mutt Strut' event at Lake Metroparks Farmpark. Emily Stuckert and Anna Marie Velazquez joined Jimmy, along with some adorable dogs who will be up for adoption.

It was a 'back to school' edition of '3-on-3' on Thursday with Jimmy, Chris, and Betsy Kling. From the emotional toll of move in day, a new way to view college game day, and a hilarious comparison of back to school photos. Also, Betsy took a look at our weather forecast as we look ahead to the weekend.

And on Thursday's Donovan Live! Postgame Show, Jimmy and Dave "Dino" DeNatale discuss LeBron James coming out against fans burning Isaiah Thomas' jersey in Boston, plus the controversy continues over Browns players kneeling during Monday's National Anthem, and what to watch for when the Browns meet Tampa Bay on Saturday.

