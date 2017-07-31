Local soccer team grabs national title, Jimmy's Take on Tribe: Monday's Donovan Live recap

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Chris Tye got Monday's Donovan Live! off and running with '77 Seconds at 7,' a look at the day's top stories. Jimmy and Chris also discussed the news that former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley will not be indicted by a grand jury for his role in an alleged sexual assault prior to the NFL Draft. Also, Danielle Serino had a special One for the Money on Monday. She's focusing on product testing, because whether it's 'As Seen on TV' products, or the latest technology, the question we always have is does it work? Her first test? Microblading.

A local soccer club is home after nabbing the title of National Champs and beating out more than 150 teams from 30 states in Indiana. A few of the players and the coach of the Cleveland Cobras Soccer Club, Sean McNamara, joined Jimmy to talk about winning it all!

Jimmy, Chris and Danielle checked what was trending Monday on '3-on-3': An easy to way to mow the lawn without lifting a finger, the Chicago Cubs awarded one of the team's most infamous fans a special gift, and celebrities find their inner peace through yoga. Matt Wintz then had a look at our weather forecast.

The Indians did make a move prior to Monday afternoon's MLB trading deadline, bringing back reliever Joe Smith in a deal with the Blue Jays. Jimmy explains why it's a good thing that the Tribe didn't make any additional moves in 'Jimmy's Take.'

Jimmy had more to say on the Indians staying relatively inactive at the deadline with Dave "Dino" DeNatale on the 'Donovan Live Postgame Show' on Facebook Live. Plus, how has Jimmy observed the Browns quarterback competition shaping up through the first five days of training camp?

